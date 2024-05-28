Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 189,882 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $925.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

