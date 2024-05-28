Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In related news, Director Janet M. Coletti acquired 1,000 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

TMP stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $672.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 519.15%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

