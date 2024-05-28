GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in GoodRx by 45.1% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,401,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after buying an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 1.4 %

GoodRx stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Our Latest Report on GoodRx

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.