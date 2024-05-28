Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Steel

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WS opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

