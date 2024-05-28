6,920 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 45.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trupanion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Trupanion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.