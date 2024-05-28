Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 119,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 223.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 432,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,045,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 115,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $985.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.