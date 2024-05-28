Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $198,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSAT

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.