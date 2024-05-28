Steve Smith Sells 45,000 Shares of Ztest Electronics Inc (CNSX:ZTE) Stock

Ztest Electronics Inc (CNSX:ZTE – Get Free Report) Director Steve Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
Ztest Electronics Price Performance
Ztest Electronics Company Profile
ZTEST Electronics Inc, through its subsidiary, Permatech Electronics Corporation, designs, develops, and assembles printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment in Canada. ZTEST Electronics Inc was founded in 1960 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
