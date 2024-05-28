Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $22.18

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,853 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 174,259 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 835,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

