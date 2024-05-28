Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $15.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $985.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.44.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,032.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $876.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.20. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,036.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

