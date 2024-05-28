Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Down 13%

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.03). Approximately 822,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,005,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.09 ($0.04).

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -154.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

