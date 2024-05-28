Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.30

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.30 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 58.88 ($0.75). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 58.88 ($0.75), with a volume of 6,494 shares.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 million, a P/E ratio of 654.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Northern Bear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity

Northern Bear Company Profile

In other Northern Bear news, insider Martin Boden bought 45,000 shares of Northern Bear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,482.76). Insiders own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

