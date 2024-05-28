UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,393,807 shares trading hands.

UK Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

