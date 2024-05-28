TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $595.42

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.42 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.68). TUI shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.01), with a volume of 1,100,337 shares changing hands.
TUI Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 595.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 570.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92.
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
