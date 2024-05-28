Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 660,300 shares trading hands.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 315.54%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

