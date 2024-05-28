Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.68

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSE:SPE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.68 and traded as low as C$6.50. Spartan Energy shares last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 4,629,624 shares trading hands.
Spartan Energy Price Performance
Spartan Energy Company Profile
Spartan Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada and the United States. The company's principal properties include the southeast Saskatchewan properties, which consist of approximately 402,449 net acres of land focused primarily on conventional open-hole horizontal wells drilled on Mississippian oil plays, such as the Frobisher, Alida, Souris Valley, Tilston, Midale, and Ratcliffe formations; and west central Saskatchewan property that comprises approximately 37,633 net acres of land targeting the Viking formation.
