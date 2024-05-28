Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.40

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.73). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 18,590 shares changing hands.
Accsys Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The stock has a market cap of £138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.23.
About Accsys Technologies
Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.
