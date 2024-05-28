Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.56

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $14.23. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

