Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Bioenergy Plus
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.