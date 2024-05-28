Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.87

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.87 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 15.53 ($0.20), with a volume of 161,509 shares traded.

Plexus Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.38.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

