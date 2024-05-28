RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider David Williams Acquires 280,000 Shares

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider David Williams acquired 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,280.00 ($14,186.67).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RMA Global alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, David Williams bought 167,295 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,710.65 ($7,807.10).

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Williams bought 100,954 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,268.69 ($4,845.79).

RMA Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.41.

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.