Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Gordon Keep Sells 32,900 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$47,376.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

Shares of CVE:RML opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

