Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Director Purchases C$105,888.00 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of JWEL opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.58.
Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 92.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
