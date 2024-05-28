Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Director Purchases C$105,888.00 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 92.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.69.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

