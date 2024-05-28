Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 500,000 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$493,550.00.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE APM opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$151.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

