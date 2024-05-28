George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total value of C$984,715.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

George Weston Stock Down 0.9 %

WN opened at C$193.77 on Tuesday. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$198.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$184.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

Read Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.