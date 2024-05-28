Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Director George Raymond Burns Sells 199,010 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13.

George Raymond Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total value of C$251,733.52.

On Tuesday, March 5th, George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELD

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.