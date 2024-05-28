Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts Sells 12,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$385,233.60.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

POU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

