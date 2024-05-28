Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,294 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$188,396.71.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$30,460.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total transaction of C$12,700.35.

On Monday, March 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$400,943.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total transaction of C$89,119.22.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.54. The stock has a market cap of C$94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of C$63.16 and a 12 month high of C$123.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

