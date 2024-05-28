Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 18,364 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$283,723.80.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.83. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
