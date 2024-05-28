Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 18,364 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$283,723.80.

On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.83. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

