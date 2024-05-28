Insider Buying: Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Buys 810 Shares of Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Kerrigan acquired 810 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,966.70 ($11,451.72).

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC stock opened at GBX 1,106.40 ($14.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 822.50 ($10.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,930 ($24.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,050.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 923.62. The company has a market cap of £525.43 million, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 741.63%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

