MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
MXL stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.09.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
