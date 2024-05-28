MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 354.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 423.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 180.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

