Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.70.
CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $179.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $142.02 and a 12 month high of $190.23.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
