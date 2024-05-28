Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.70.

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $179.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $142.02 and a 12 month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

