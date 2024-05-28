CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

