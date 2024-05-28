Contrasting Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investar and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus target price of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.2% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Investar and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 12.02% 8.17% 0.65% Equitable Financial N/A 6.78% 0.63%

Risk & Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investar and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $79.81 million 1.96 $16.68 million $1.79 8.88 Equitable Financial $26.12 million 1.29 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Investar beats Equitable Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

