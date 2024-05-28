Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 272,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRVN stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

