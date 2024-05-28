Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.77, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after acquiring an additional 147,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

