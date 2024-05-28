Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price at $15.20

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,660,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,884 shares of company stock valued at $902,855. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

