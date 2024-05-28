Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $21.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

HST stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $718,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,053,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

