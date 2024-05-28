Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $83.33

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

