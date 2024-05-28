Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Issued By William Blair

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $142.13 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ross Stores by 271.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $442,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $16,130,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

