Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $15.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $16.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,030.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $30.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.37 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.44.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $1,036.98. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $876.25 and its 200 day moving average is $799.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $196,814,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

