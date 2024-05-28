Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.90

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.13), with a volume of 631,989 shares traded.

Scancell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,032.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.73.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

