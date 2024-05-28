Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.47. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 194,000 shares.
Profire Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Profire Energy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.