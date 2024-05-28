Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.47. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 194,000 shares.

Profire Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 235,664 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,647,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

See Also

