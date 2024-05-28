Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.96

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $10.82. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares during the quarter. Mexico Equity & Income Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

