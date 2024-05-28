VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.65. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 50,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 3.0 %

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

