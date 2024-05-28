MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,187,282 shares traded.

MediaZest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06.

About MediaZest

(Get Free Report)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.