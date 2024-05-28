Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.02

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $14.88. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 36,400 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAMG. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

In related news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long purchased 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

