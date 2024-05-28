Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.45

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.45 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 137.10 ($1.75). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 137.10 ($1.75), with a volume of 2,461,776 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 326.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Greencoat UK Wind Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Abigail Rotheroe acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,396.93). 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Stories

