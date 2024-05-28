Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.03

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.03 and traded as low as $19.60. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 28,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWOD

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,305 shares of company stock worth $110,608 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.