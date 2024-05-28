Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.71

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $12.55. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 500 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,728. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

